What Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.39 and move down -1.8%, while KNX stocks collected 4.21% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/31/20 that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Worth an Investment?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.69 times of increase in earnings at the present.

KNX Market Performance

KNX stocks went up by 4.21% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.65% and a quarterly performance of 13.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.61%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.60% for KNX stocks with the simple moving average of 21.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for KNX shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for KNX socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $33 based on the research report published on April 23, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNX stock at the price of $38, previously predicting the value of $36. The rating they have provided for KNX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 19, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave “ Outperform” rating to KNX stocks, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 7, 2020.

KNX Stocks 7.16% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.77% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.84%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.67% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +16.23% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KNX went up by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +23.15% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $44.23. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. saw 29.88% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

KNX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), starting from Nester Lyndee Moyes, who sold 200 shares at the price of $47.01 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 120,545 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., valued at $9,401 with the latest closing price.

Nester Lyndee Moyes, the Member of 10% owner group of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., sold 37,136 shares at the value of $47.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Nester Lyndee Moyes is holding 120,645 shares at the value of $1,746,723 based on the most recent closing price.

KNX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.21 for the present operating margin and +15.92 for gross margin. The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stands at +6.38. Total capital return value is set at 6.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.07. Equity return holds the value 5.10%, with 3.50% for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 15.71 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 13.58. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 10.58 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 13.51 and long-term debt to capital is 7.63.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.41 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is 8.20 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.