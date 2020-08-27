Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) future in Real Estate Sector

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.58 and move down -7.56%, while WY stocks collected 1.35% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Stockfish to Represent Weyerhaeuser at BMO 2020 Real Assets Virtual Conference

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Worth an Investment?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 71.44 times of increase in earnings at the present.

WY Market Performance

WY stocks went up by 1.35% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.74% and a quarterly performance of 36.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.21%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.68% for WY stocks with the simple moving average of 17.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WY shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for WY socks in the upcoming period according to DA Davidson is $185 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WY stock at the price of $185. The rating they have provided for WY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 4, 2020.

Stephens gave “ Overweight” rating to WY stocks, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on April 5, 2019.

WY Stocks 14.26% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Weyerhaeuser Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.03% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.41%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.56% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +27.49% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WY went up by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -0.91% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $28.64. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Company saw -2.78% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), starting from Lewis Sara Grootwassink, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $17.96 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 17,478 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company, valued at $89,800 with the latest closing price.

Wold David M, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Weyerhaeuser Company, bought 2,000 shares at the value of $17.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Wold David M is holding 19,588 shares at the value of $35,900 based on the most recent closing price.

WY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.55 for the present operating margin and +9.64 for gross margin. The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Company stands at -1.16. Total capital return value is set at 1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.53. Equity return holds the value 3.70%, with 1.80% for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 79.89 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.41. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 39.82 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.79 and long-term debt to capital is 76.68.

EBITDA value lies at 1.50 B with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 5.40. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.36 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for Weyerhaeuser Company is 14.88 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.39.