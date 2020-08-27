Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Walk through Financial Numbers of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

by Daisy Galbraith

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $113.28 and move down -5.25%, while MCHP stocks collected -0.45% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Microchip Introduces Its Highest-Density EEPROM with 4 Mbit Serial EEPROM Debut

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

MCHP Market Performance

MCHP stocks went down by -0.45% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.07% and a quarterly performance of 12.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.60%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.12% for MCHP stocks with the simple moving average of 12.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCHP stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MCHP shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for MCHP socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $102 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCHP stock at the price of $120. The rating they have provided for MCHP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 19, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “Equal-Weight” rating to MCHP stocks, setting the target price at $109 in the report published on June 16, 2020.

MCHP Stocks 3.56% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Microchip Technology Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.99% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.64%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.81% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.71% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MCHP went down by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +11.87% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $103.62. In addition, Microchip Technology Incorporated saw 2.78% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MCHP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP), starting from SIMONCIC RICHARD J, who sold 3,802 shares at the price of $108.39 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 50,963 shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated, valued at $412,099 with the latest closing price.

DREHOBL STEPHEN V, the Senior VP, MCU8/MCU16 BU of Microchip Technology Incorporated, sold 5,033 shares at the value of $108.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that DREHOBL STEPHEN V is holding 19,530 shares at the value of $545,527 based on the most recent closing price.

MCHP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.15 for the present operating margin and +42.63 for gross margin. The net margin for Microchip Technology Incorporated stands at +10.82. Total capital return value is set at 4.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.96. Equity return holds the value 11.70%, with 3.70% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.26 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 63.27. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 55.21 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.40 and long-term debt to capital is 160.56.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.04 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for Microchip Technology Incorporated is 5.81 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Previous articleIt’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)
Next articleCognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Related Articles

Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) slid -7.63% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.14 and move down...
Business

– 22.45 – 24.17: is It Good Range to Buy Griffon Corporation (GFF)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $27.53 and move down...
Trending

Analyzing Future Direction of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Next Earning Report on 10/29/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $69.17 and move...

Latest Posts

Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) slid -7.63% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.14 and move down...
View Post
Business

– 22.45 – 24.17: is It Good Range to Buy Griffon Corporation (GFF)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $27.53 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Analyzing Future Direction of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Next Earning Report on 10/29/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $69.17 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Will Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went down by -2.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.66 and...
View Post
Companies

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Share Tumbled 4.81% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.26 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Will Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went down by -2.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.66 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.63 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Price Trends About Baxter International Inc. (BAX) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $95.19 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Technical Traders Must Watch Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) went down by -0.39% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $60.28 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) went down by -3.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.12 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

– 22.45 – 24.17: is It Good Range to Buy Griffon Corporation (GFF)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $27.53 and move down...
Read more
Business

Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 0.74

Melissa Arnold - 0
Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.68 and move...
Read more
Business

Why SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 2.60%

Nicola Day - 0
SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.57 and move down...
Read more
Business

Growth Myths About Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $110.00 and move...
Read more
Business

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $184.06 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) slid -7.63% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.14 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Share Tumbled 4.81% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.26 and move...
Read more
Companies

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/28/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $309.10 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Fitbit, Inc. (FIT): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.26 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.50 and move...
Read more

Quick Links