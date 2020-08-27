Search
Walk through Financial Numbers of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS)

by Daisy Galbraith

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.15 and move down -111.93%, while UAVS stocks collected -10.00% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that AgEagle Aerial Systems Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) Worth an Investment?

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) The 36 Months beta value for UAVS stocks is at 4.78, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $453.75 which is -$2.43 below current price. UAVS currently has a short float of 6.56% and public float of 51.09M with average trading volume of 10.96M shares.

UAVS Market Performance

UAVS stocks went down by -10.00% for the week, with the monthly drop of -21.61% and a quarterly performance of 102.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 872.00%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.86% for UAVS stocks with the simple moving average of 118.75% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Stocks 2.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -52.82% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.76%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, while the shares sank at the distance of -15.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +77.37% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS went down by -10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +536.29% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.87. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. saw 440.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

UAVS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -795.21 for the present operating margin and -25.94 for gross margin. The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. stands at -850.32. Total capital return value is set at -43.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.80. Equity return holds the value -164.80%, with -151.10% for asset returns.

Previous articleIt’s Time Again to Look deep into books of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)
Next articleOmeros Corporation (OMER) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Quick Links