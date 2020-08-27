Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) went up by 0.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.53 and move down -20.8%, while VG stocks collected -3.98% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that Vonage Wins Award for Best CPaaS Platform

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Worth an Investment?

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) The 36 Months beta value for VG stocks is at 0.49, while 9 of the analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Vonage Holdings Corp. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $14.31 which is $2.94 above current price. VG currently has a short float of 5.86% and public float of 231.50M with average trading volume of 3.00M shares.

VG Market Performance

VG stocks went down by -3.98% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.14% and a quarterly performance of 15.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.94%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.52% for VG stocks with the simple moving average of 25.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VG shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for VG socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on August 18, 2020.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VG stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for VG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 28, 2020.

Jefferies gave “ Hold” rating to VG stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 9, 2020.

VG Stocks 1.24% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Vonage Holdings Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -17.21% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.74%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.48% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +15.99% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VG went down by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +40.59% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.83. In addition, Vonage Holdings Corp. saw 51.21% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

VG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), starting from READ RORY P, who bought 16,935 shares at the price of $11.83 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,536,935 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp., valued at $200,275 with the latest closing price.

PEARSON DAVID T., the Chief Financial Officer of Vonage Holdings Corp., sold 308,919 shares at the value of $12.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that PEARSON DAVID T. is holding 133,180 shares at the value of $3,784,258 based on the most recent closing price.

VG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.59 for the present operating margin and +48.82 for gross margin. The net margin for Vonage Holdings Corp. stands at -1.64. Total capital return value is set at 0.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.81. Equity return holds the value -6.50%, with -2.60% for asset returns.

Based on Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), the company’s capital structure generated 97.94 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 49.48. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 40.69 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.21 and long-term debt to capital is 95.74.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.95 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for Vonage Holdings Corp. is 13.43 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.