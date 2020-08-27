Search
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

by Denise Gardner

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) went down by -0.86% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $42.49 and move down -145.04%, while SPCE stocks collected -1.08% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/22/20 that Virgin Galactic and Rolls-Royce want to build the next Concorde. This new partnership could make it happen

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Worth an Investment?

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $25.75 which is $8.41 above current price. SPCE currently has a short float of 22.10% and public float of 168.10M with average trading volume of 18.20M shares.

SPCE Market Performance

SPCE stocks went down by -1.08% for the week, with the monthly drop of -27.33% and a quarterly performance of 5.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.54%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.27% for SPCE stocks with the simple moving average of 4.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPCE stocks, with Alembic Global Advisors repeating the rating for SPCE shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for SPCE socks in the upcoming period according to Alembic Global Advisors is $150 based on the research report published on July 13, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPCE stock at the price of $24. The rating they have provided for SPCE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 24, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Equal-Weight” rating to SPCE stocks, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 27, 2020.

SPCE Stocks -9.00% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -59.19% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.09%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, while the shares sank at the distance of -24.51% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.96% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SPCE went down by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +73.57% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $19.04. In addition, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. saw 50.13% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SPCE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE), starting from Vieco 10 Ltd, who sold 12,330,000 shares at the price of $15.05 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 77,290,438 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., valued at $185,566,500 with the latest closing price.

Vieco 10 Ltd, the 10% Owner of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., sold 170,000 shares at the value of $16.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Vieco 10 Ltd is holding 89,620,438 shares at the value of $2,761,242 based on the most recent closing price.

SPCE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -4241.26 for the present operating margin and -138.11 for gross margin. The net margin for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. stands at -5578.82. Total capital return value is set at -27.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.07.

Based on Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.25 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 4.99. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 4.05 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -4,454.50 and long-term debt to capital is 4.74.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 469.95 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is 16.40 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

