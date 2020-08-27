Understanding the Risk vs Reward for ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.94 and move down -61.13%, while VIAC stocks collected 2.09% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Genius Loves Company as Top-Rated Sitcom Young Sheldon Joins Nick at Nite’s Family Comedy Lineup in November

VIAC Market Performance

VIAC stocks went up by 2.09% for the week, with the monthly jump of 13.74% and a quarterly performance of 31.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.04%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.92% for VIAC stocks with the simple moving average of 3.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VIAC shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for VIAC socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on July 13, 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIAC stock at the price of $25. The rating they have provided for VIAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 13, 2020.

Barrington Research gave “ Outperform” rating to VIAC stocks, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 11, 2020.

VIAC Stocks 11.75% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ViacomCBS Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -37.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.34%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.28% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +15.30% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VIAC went up by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -26.82% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $26.71. In addition, ViacomCBS Inc. saw -33.55% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VIAC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), starting from GRIEGO LINDA M, who sold 18,075 shares at the price of $28.49 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 32,774 shares of ViacomCBS Inc., valued at $514,940 with the latest closing price.

PHILLIPS JR CHARLES E, the Director of ViacomCBS Inc., bought 16,025 shares at the value of $12.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that PHILLIPS JR CHARLES E is holding 65,449 shares at the value of $199,031 based on the most recent closing price.

VIAC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.18 for the present operating margin and +36.48 for gross margin. The net margin for ViacomCBS Inc. stands at +11.76. Total capital return value is set at 18.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.41. Equity return holds the value 20.20%, with 5.30% for asset returns.

Based on ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), the company’s capital structure generated 158.40 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 61.30. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.25 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.68 and long-term debt to capital is 150.76.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.67 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for ViacomCBS Inc. is 4.95 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.