Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 2.63% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $209.40 and move up 0.76%, while DE stocks collected 9.91% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Deere & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend

DE Market Performance

DE stocks went up by 9.91% for the week, with the monthly jump of 20.04% and a quarterly performance of 37.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.58%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.86% for DE stocks with the simple moving average of 31.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DE shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for DE socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $234 based on the research report published on August 24, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DE stock at the price of $215, previously predicting the value of $180. The rating they have provided for DE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 24, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Underweight” rating to DE stocks, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on August 13, 2020.

DE Stocks 21.79% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Deere & Company was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.77% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.08%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, while the shares surge at the distance of +17.07% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +33.30% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DE went up by +9.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +18.31% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $190.17. In addition, Deere & Company saw 21.79% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Deere & Company (DE), starting from Howze Marc A, who sold 7,996 shares at the price of $208.17 back on Aug 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 14,444 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $1,664,511 with the latest closing price.

Reed Cory J, the Pres, Ag & Turf Prod & Prec Ag of Deere & Company, sold 2,957 shares at the value of $185.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Reed Cory J is holding 19,949 shares at the value of $547,045 based on the most recent closing price.

DE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.44 for the present operating margin and +28.02 for gross margin. The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +8.29. Total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.12. Equity return holds the value 23.60%, with 3.80% for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Company (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 397.21 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 79.89. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 62.09 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.78 and long-term debt to capital is 264.86.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.48 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for Deere & Company is 5.81 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.