Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $41.29 and move down -8.17%, while COLD stocks collected -0.88% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Americold Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Worth an Investment?

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 73.97 times of increase in earnings at the present.

COLD Market Performance

COLD stocks went down by -0.88% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.39% and a quarterly performance of 7.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.62%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.12% for COLD stocks with the simple moving average of 8.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for COLD shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for COLD socks in the upcoming period according to Berenberg is $45 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLD stock at the price of $45. The rating they have provided for COLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Neutral” rating to COLD stocks, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on February 24, 2020.

COLD Stocks 0.62% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Americold Realty Trust was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.56% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.50%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.64% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.21% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, COLD went down by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +7.98% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $39.28. In addition, Americold Realty Trust saw 8.87% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

COLD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Americold Realty Trust (COLD), starting from CHAMBERS ROBERT SCOTT, who sold 9,632 shares at the price of $38.80 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Americold Realty Trust, valued at $373,673 with the latest closing price.

Stuver David Keith, the See Remarks of Americold Realty Trust, sold 10,294 shares at the value of $39.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Stuver David Keith is holding 11,315 shares at the value of $401,697 based on the most recent closing price.

COLD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.29 for the present operating margin and +17.65 for gross margin. The net margin for Americold Realty Trust stands at +2.70. Total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return holds the value 5.30%, with 2.40% for asset returns.

Based on Americold Realty Trust (COLD), the company’s capital structure generated 105.40 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 51.31. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.32 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.80 and long-term debt to capital is 104.08.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.56 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for Americold Realty Trust is 7.84 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.53.