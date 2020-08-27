Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went down by -2.85% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.96 and move down -122.27%, while UAA stocks collected -1.00% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/19/20 that Nike had lines of up to 40 people outside a store in an Atlanta mall over the weekend, analysts say

UAA Market Performance

UAA stocks went down by -1.00% for the week, with the monthly drop of -12.57% and a quarterly performance of 9.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.56%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.51% for UAA stocks with the simple moving average of -26.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAA stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for UAA shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for UAA socks in the upcoming period according to Susquehanna is $29 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA stock at the price of $11, previously predicting the value of $8. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 3, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group gave “Hold” rating to UAA stocks, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on May 7, 2020.

UAA Stocks -2.65% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Under Armour, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -55.01% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.95%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, while the shares sank at the distance of -14.90% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.63% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UAA went down by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -43.74% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.37. In addition, Under Armour, Inc. saw -54.26% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

UAA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.06 for the present operating margin and +46.51 for gross margin. The net margin for Under Armour, Inc. stands at +1.76. Total capital return value is set at 6.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05. Equity return holds the value -37.70%, with -14.20% for asset returns.

Based on Under Armour, Inc. (UAA), the company’s capital structure generated 60.43 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 37.67. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 26.82 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.73 and long-term debt to capital is 54.57.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.97 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for Under Armour, Inc. is 7.55 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.