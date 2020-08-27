Time to Pay a Little Attention to Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Again

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) went down by -4.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.17 and move down -191.56%, while ATI stocks collected -4.16% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that G.research Virtual Aerospace & Defense Symposium

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Worth an Investment?

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) The 36 Months beta value for ATI stocks is at 1.84, while 1 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. ATI currently has a short float of 8.28% and public float of 125.81M with average trading volume of 2.81M shares.

ATI Market Performance

ATI stocks went down by -4.16% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.50% and a quarterly performance of -5.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.12%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.76% for ATI stocks with the simple moving average of -38.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ATI shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for ATI socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATI stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for ATI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 8, 2020.

Barclays gave “ Underweight” rating to ATI stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 20, 2020.

ATI Stocks -12.98% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -65.70% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.20%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, while the shares sank at the distance of -9.60% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -22.67% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ATI went down by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -65.02% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.94. In addition, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated saw -59.87% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ATI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), starting from WETHERBEE ROBERT S, who bought 2,500 shares at the price of $8.70 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rushing now owns 192,140 shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, valued at $21,759 with the latest closing price.

Kah Marianne, the Director of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, bought 2,000 shares at the value of $8.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Kah Marianne is holding 5,116 shares at the value of $17,820 based on the most recent closing price.

ATI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.90 for the present operating margin and +15.38 for gross margin. The net margin for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stands at +6.25. Total capital return value is set at 10.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return holds the value -11.60%, with -4.20% for asset returns.

Based on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.61 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 41.73. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 26.56 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.36 and long-term debt to capital is 70.10.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.00 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is 7.04 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.