Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 0.74

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.99 and move down -3.45%, while SLGN stocks collected -0.29% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend

SLGN Market Performance

SLGN stocks went down by -0.29% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.00% and a quarterly performance of 11.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.10%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.64% for SLGN stocks with the simple moving average of 17.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SLGN shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for SLGN socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $34 based on the research report published on March 20, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLGN stock at the price of $37. The rating they have provided for SLGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 16, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to SLGN stocks, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 17, 2019.

SLGN Stocks 6.81% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Silgan Holdings Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -3.33% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.56%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +19.08% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SLGN went down by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +21.62% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $37.89. In addition, Silgan Holdings Inc. saw 21.27% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SLGN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN), starting from LEWIS ROBERT B, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $38.05 back on Jul 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 262,243 shares of Silgan Holdings Inc., valued at $761,000 with the latest closing price.

LEWIS ROBERT B, the Executive VP and CFO of Silgan Holdings Inc., sold 10,000 shares at the value of $33.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that LEWIS ROBERT B is holding 282,243 shares at the value of $330,000 based on the most recent closing price.

SLGN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.91 for the present operating margin and +15.90 for gross margin. The net margin for Silgan Holdings Inc. stands at +4.32. Total capital return value is set at 12.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05. Equity return holds the value 24.60%, with 4.60% for asset returns.

Based on Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 238.40 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 70.45. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.47 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.78 and long-term debt to capital is 231.92.

EBITDA value lies at +175.44 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 3.70. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.27 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for Silgan Holdings Inc. is 8.84 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.