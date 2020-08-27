SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) set up for great things

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.96 and move down -88.09%, while SEAS stocks collected 4.24% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that SeaWorld San Diego Introduces New, Limited Capacity Outdoor Experience – Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) The 36 Months beta value for SEAS stocks is at 2.25, while 6 of the analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $20.73 which is -$0.23 below current price. SEAS currently has a short float of 18.04% and public float of 49.73M with average trading volume of 2.24M shares.

SEAS Market Performance

SEAS stocks went up by 4.24% for the week, with the monthly jump of 25.00% and a quarterly performance of 5.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.03%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.60% for SEAS stocks with the simple moving average of -10.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for SEAS shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for SEAS socks in the upcoming period according to Janney is $18 based on the research report published on July 9, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAS stock at the price of $24, previously predicting the value of $9. The rating they have provided for SEAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 4, 2020.

Goldman gave “Neutral” rating to SEAS stocks, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on May 28, 2020.

SEAS Stocks 19.07% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -46.83% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.31%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, while the shares surge at the distance of +29.62% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.15% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS went up by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -32.89% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $17.68. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. saw -38.03% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SEAS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS), starting from Swanson Marc, who sold 8,107 shares at the price of $12.89 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 115,268 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., valued at $104,528 with the latest closing price.

Taylor George Anthony, the See Remarks of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., sold 16,271 shares at the value of $20.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Taylor George Anthony is holding 142,894 shares at the value of $338,600 based on the most recent closing price.

SEAS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +18.04 for the present operating margin and +34.46 for gross margin. The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. stands at +6.40. Total capital return value is set at 13.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.00. Equity return holds the value -77.40%, with -4.70% for asset returns.

Based on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS), the company’s capital structure generated 796.58 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 88.85. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 73.02 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.84 and long-term debt to capital is 763.33.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.01 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is 25.96 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.