Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.45

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) went down by -3.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.85 and move down -160.14%, while RMTI stocks collected -7.23% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Rockwell Medical, Inc. Provides Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Worth an Investment?

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) The 36 Months beta value for RMTI stocks is at 1.45, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Rockwell Medical, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.00 which is -$1.48 below current price. RMTI currently has a short float of 10.82% and public float of 60.87M with average trading volume of 504.87K shares.

RMTI Market Performance

RMTI stocks went down by -7.23% for the week, with the monthly drop of -17.60% and a quarterly performance of -31.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.05%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.07% for RMTI stocks with the simple moving average of -33.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMTI stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for RMTI shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for RMTI socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Jaffray is $10 based on the research report published on June 24, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMTI stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for RMTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13, 2019.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Underperform” rating to RMTI stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on November 8, 2016.

RMTI Stocks -19.07% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Rockwell Medical, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -61.69% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.72%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, while the shares sank at the distance of -18.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -29.09% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RMTI went down by -7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -20.49% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.6612. In addition, Rockwell Medical, Inc. saw -39.55% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RMTI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI), starting from Richmond David S., who bought 19,813 shares at the price of $1.92 back on Jun 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 103,781 shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc., valued at $38,088 with the latest closing price.

Richmond David S., the 10% Owner of Rockwell Medical, Inc., bought 4,868 shares at the value of $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Richmond David S. is holding 183,907 shares at the value of $9,475 based on the most recent closing price.

RMTI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -55.62 for the present operating margin and +4.63 for gross margin. The net margin for Rockwell Medical, Inc. stands at -55.67. Total capital return value is set at -132.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -138.23. Equity return holds the value -143.10%, with -63.10% for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.87 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 16.58.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.07 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for Rockwell Medical, Inc. is 10.61 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.