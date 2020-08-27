Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) went down by -2.57% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $78.48 and move down -195.48%, while OKE stocks collected -4.67% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that ONEOK to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Worth an Investment?

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.84 times of increase in earnings at the present.

OKE Market Performance

OKE stocks went down by -4.67% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.35% and a quarterly performance of -28.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.12%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.68% for OKE stocks with the simple moving average of -44.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for OKE shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for OKE socks in the upcoming period according to Argus is $6 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKE stock at the price of $33. The rating they have provided for OKE stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 22, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Neutral” rating to OKE stocks, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on June 11, 2020.

OKE Stocks -11.21% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ONEOK, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -66.16% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.40%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, while the shares sank at the distance of -10.63% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -30.83% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OKE went down by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -62.32% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $28.61. In addition, ONEOK, Inc. saw -64.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OKE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONEOK, Inc. (OKE), starting from DERKSEN BRIAN L, who bought 8,700 shares at the price of $22.70 back on Mar 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 13,800 shares of ONEOK, Inc., valued at $197,527 with the latest closing price.

SPEARS MARY M, the VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of ONEOK, Inc., bought 2,000 shares at the value of $21.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that SPEARS MARY M is holding 5,115 shares at the value of $42,770 based on the most recent closing price.

OKE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +18.46 for the present operating margin and +19.63 for gross margin. The net margin for ONEOK, Inc. stands at +12.64. Total capital return value is set at 10.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.48. Equity return holds the value 10.20%, with 2.80% for asset returns.

Based on ONEOK, Inc. (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 204.77 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 67.19. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 58.45 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.24 and long-term debt to capital is 201.05.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.37 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for ONEOK, Inc. is 11.83 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.