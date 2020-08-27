Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.70 and move down -117.53%, while MGI stocks collected -9.41% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that MoneyGram Expands Mobile Wallet Capabilities and Leading Position in Africa with New Strategic Partnerships

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Worth an Investment?

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) The 36 Months beta value for MGI stocks is at 2.56, while 0 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for MoneyGram International, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.00 which is -$0.75 below current price. MGI currently has a short float of 5.98% and public float of 55.05M with average trading volume of 3.23M shares.

MGI Market Performance

MGI stocks went down by -9.41% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.32% and a quarterly performance of 35.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.82%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.03% for MGI stocks with the simple moving average of 25.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGI stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MGI shares by setting it to “In-line”. The predicted price for MGI socks in the upcoming period according to Evercore ISI is $3 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGI stock at the price of $1, previously predicting the value of $3.50. The rating they have provided for MGI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 24, 2020.

Northland Capital gave “ Outperform” rating to MGI stocks, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on April 3, 2019.

MGI Stocks -6.03% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, MoneyGram International, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -54.03% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.99%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, while the shares sank at the distance of -13.97% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.84% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MGI went down by -9.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -12.50% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.44. In addition, MoneyGram International, Inc. saw 46.67% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MGI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI), starting from THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, who sold 30,006 shares at the price of $2.34 back on Dec 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of MoneyGram International, Inc., valued at $70,181 with the latest closing price.

Ripple Labs Inc., the of MoneyGram International, Inc., bought 626,600 shares at the value of $4.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Ripple Labs Inc. is holding 6,237,523 shares at the value of $2,569,060 based on the most recent closing price.

MGI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1.02 for the present operating margin and +42.73 for gross margin. The net margin for MoneyGram International, Inc. stands at -4.69. Total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.53. Equity return holds the value 10.40%, with -1.10% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.85 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for MoneyGram International, Inc. is 82.91 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.30.