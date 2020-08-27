Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (AMEX:LNG) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $67.49 and move down -32.26%, while LNG stocks collected -1.26% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2020 Guidance

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (AMEX:LNG) Worth an Investment?

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (AMEX: LNG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.67 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LNG Market Performance

LNG stocks went down by -1.26% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.15% and a quarterly performance of 15.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.36%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.37% for LNG stocks with the simple moving average of 0.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cheniere Energy, Inc. (AMEX:LNG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LNG shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for LNG socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $64 based on the research report published on May 20, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNG stock at the price of $64. The rating they have provided for LNG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 1, 2020.

Cowen gave “Outperform” rating to LNG stocks, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 8, 2020.

LNG Stocks 1.64% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cheniere Energy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -24.39% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.24%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.95% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.81% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LNG went down by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -17.35% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $52.37. In addition, Cheniere Energy, Inc. saw -16.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LNG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG), starting from Stephenson Aaron D., who sold 9,600 shares at the price of $52.41 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 74,187 shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc., valued at $503,124 with the latest closing price.

BRANDOLINI NUNO, the Director of Cheniere Energy, Inc., bought 6,331 shares at the value of $39.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that BRANDOLINI NUNO is holding 12,331 shares at the value of $249,682 based on the most recent closing price.

LNG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +20.72 for the present operating margin and +24.15 for gross margin. The net margin for Cheniere Energy, Inc. stands at +6.97. Total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.21.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.00 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for Cheniere Energy, Inc. is 17.29 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.