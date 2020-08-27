Search
Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

by Ethane Eddington

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.01 and move down -158.39%, while RWT stocks collected -2.11% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/20 that Redwood Trust Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Worth an Investment?

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) The 36 Months beta value for RWT stocks is at 1.22, while 2 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Redwood Trust, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.13 which is $0.53 above current price. RWT currently has a short float of 10.61% and public float of 113.92M with average trading volume of 3.11M shares.

RWT Market Performance

RWT stocks went down by -2.11% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.43% and a quarterly performance of 29.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.26%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.39% for RWT stocks with the simple moving average of -33.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RWT shares by setting it to “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for RWT socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $6 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RWT stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for RWT stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 23, 2020.

JMP Securities gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to RWT stocks, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 20, 2020.

RWT Stocks 1.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Redwood Trust, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -61.30% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.48%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.14% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.78% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RWT went down by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -57.00% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.07. In addition, Redwood Trust, Inc. saw -57.86% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RWT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT), starting from Byerwalter Mariann H, who sold 5,778 shares at the price of $4.52 back on May 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 11,970 shares of Redwood Trust, Inc., valued at $26,136 with the latest closing price.

Matera Fred, the Director of Redwood Trust, Inc., bought 13,000 shares at the value of $3.80 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Matera Fred is holding 25,792 shares at the value of $49,347 based on the most recent closing price.

RWT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +23.44 for the present operating margin and +97.33 for gross margin. The net margin for Redwood Trust, Inc. stands at +21.82. Total capital return value is set at 1.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.33. Equity return holds the value -52.90%, with -5.00% for asset returns.

Based on Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT), the company’s capital structure generated 865.32 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 89.64. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 87.86 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.37 and long-term debt to capital is 737.66.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 23.60 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for Redwood Trust, Inc. is 3.28 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.05.

