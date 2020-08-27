Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Plans and Analysts Expectations

by Ethane Eddington

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $93.45 and move down -53.78%, while RTX stocks collected -1.41% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 10 hours ago that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Worth an Investment?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 148.95 times of increase in earnings at the present.

RTX Market Performance

RTX stocks went down by -1.41% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.38% and a quarterly performance of -9.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.29%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.38% for RTX stocks with the simple moving average of -15.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for RTX shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for RTX socks in the upcoming period according to Argus is $23 based on the research report published on July 29, 2020.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RTX stock at the price of $77. The rating they have provided for RTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “Outperform” rating to RTX stocks, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on May 21, 2020.

RTX Stocks -1.69% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Raytheon Technologies Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.97% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.62%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.31% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.40% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RTX went down by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -30.81% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $61.07. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw -31.20% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RTX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), starting from Winnefeld James A Jr, who bought 407 shares at the price of $56.55 back on Jul 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,360 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $23,016 with the latest closing price.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleWalk through Financial Numbers of Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)
Next articleOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Everything Investors Need To Know

Related Articles

Companies

Price Trends About Olin Corporation (OLN) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.82 and move down...
Business

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) went down by -3.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.21 and...
Trending

Growth Myths About ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went up by 3.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $64.40 and move...

Latest Posts

Companies

Price Trends About Olin Corporation (OLN) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.82 and move down...
View Post
Business

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) went down by -3.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.21 and...
View Post
Trending

Growth Myths About ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went up by 3.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $64.40 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

What SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.00 and move down...
View Post
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) went down by -2.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $64.50 and...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

What SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.00 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) went up by 1.69% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $59.44 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) – the Stock that lost -2.08% this week!

Ethane Eddington - 0
Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.74 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)

Denise Gardner - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.94 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) went down by -1.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.98 and...
Read more

Business

Business

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) went down by -3.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.21 and...
Read more
Business

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went down by -1.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.22 and move...
Read more
Business

Yelp Inc. (YELP) rising towards new 52-week high

Melissa Arnold - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.40 and move down...
Read more
Business

What’s Behind Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Volatile Ride?

Nicola Day - 0
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) went down by -2.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.48 and...
Read more
Business

Why Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) went down by -17.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.33 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Price Trends About Olin Corporation (OLN) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.82 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) went down by -2.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $64.50 and...
Read more
Companies

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.58 and move...
Read more
Companies

Is Equity Residential (EQR) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) went down by -2.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $89.55 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Why OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Ethane Eddington - 0
OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) went down by -8.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.47 and move...
Read more

Quick Links