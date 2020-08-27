Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) – good time to look at fundamentals

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went up by 1.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.35 and move down -9.96%, while PLUG stocks collected -4.40% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/24/20 that Ballard Stock Is Surging Because Hydrogen-Fueled Vehicles Are Picking Up Steam

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Worth an Investment?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) The 36 Months beta value for PLUG stocks is at 1.16, while 7 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Plug Power Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.94 which is $0.01 above current price. PLUG currently has a short float of 14.97% and public float of 347.99M with average trading volume of 27.47M shares.

PLUG Market Performance

PLUG stocks went down by -4.40% for the week, with the monthly jump of 61.91% and a quarterly performance of 207.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 512.68%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.29% for PLUG stocks with the simple moving average of 147.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for PLUG shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PLUG socks in the upcoming period according to Odeon is $27 based on the research report published on August 18, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLUG stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for PLUG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 9, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to PLUG stocks, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 24, 2020.

PLUG Stocks 41.42% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Plug Power Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.06% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.25%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, while the shares surge at the distance of +59.34% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +139.45% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG went down by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +378.02% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.28. In addition, Plug Power Inc. saw 312.97% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PLUG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), starting from Marsh Andrew, who sold 216,666 shares at the price of $13.76 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 104,412 shares of Plug Power Inc., valued at $2,981,360 with the latest closing price.

MIDDLETON PAUL B, the CFO & Senior VP of Plug Power Inc., sold 550,000 shares at the value of $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that MIDDLETON PAUL B is holding 68,983 shares at the value of $6,600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

PLUG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -21.73 for the present operating margin and +12.15 for gross margin. The net margin for Plug Power Inc. stands at -37.12. Total capital return value is set at -10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.03. Equity return holds the value -67.50%, with -10.20% for asset returns.

Based on Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), the company’s capital structure generated 395.46 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 79.82. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 69.65 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -1.41 and long-term debt to capital is 342.43.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.75 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for Plug Power Inc. is 6.06 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.