Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) – good time to look at fundamentals

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) went down by -2.72% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.21 and move down -64.2%, while OPCH stocks collected -9.10% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Option Care Health to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Worth an Investment?

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) The 36 Months beta value for OPCH stocks is at 1.26, while 6 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Option Care Health, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $19.80 which is $8.71 above current price. OPCH currently has a short float of 4.12% and public float of 51.18M with average trading volume of 739.47K shares.

OPCH Market Performance

OPCH stocks went down by -9.10% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.40% and a quarterly performance of -26.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.24%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.01% for OPCH stocks with the simple moving average of -18.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for OPCH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for OPCH socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $18 based on the research report published on June 24, 2020.

OPCH Stocks -13.56% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Option Care Health, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.10% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.22%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.56% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -28.82% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH went down by -9.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -22.77% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.03. In addition, Option Care Health, Inc. saw -25.67% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OPCH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH), starting from SULLIVAN TIMOTHY P, who sold 2,700,000 shares at the price of $12.50 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 131,913,748 shares of Option Care Health, Inc., valued at $33,750,000 with the latest closing price.

BETTEN ELIZABETH QUADROS, the Director of Option Care Health, Inc., sold 2,700,000 shares at the value of $12.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that BETTEN ELIZABETH QUADROS is holding 131,913,748 shares at the value of $33,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

OPCH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.16 for the present operating margin and +19.88 for gross margin. The net margin for Option Care Health, Inc. stands at -3.29. Total capital return value is set at 1.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.64. Equity return holds the value -9.70%, with -3.30% for asset returns.

Based on Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH), the company’s capital structure generated 150.54 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 60.09. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 50.42 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.37 and long-term debt to capital is 147.27.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.57 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for Option Care Health, Inc. is 10.52 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.