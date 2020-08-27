Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) went down by -3.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.99 and move down -208.69%, while OII stocks collected -10.07% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Oceaneering Teams with Dynetics on Engineering Services Contract Award to Support Development of Human Lunar Landing System for NASA

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Worth an Investment?

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) The 36 Months beta value for OII stocks is at 3.43, while 6 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Oceaneering International, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 10 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.46 which is $1.28 above current price. OII currently has a short float of 3.98% and public float of 97.72M with average trading volume of 1.51M shares.

OII Market Performance

OII stocks went down by -10.07% for the week, with the monthly drop of -9.44% and a quarterly performance of -17.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.85%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.47% for OII stocks with the simple moving average of -39.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OII shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for OII socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $6 based on the research report published on August 7, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OII stock at the price of $7, previously predicting the value of $4. The rating they have provided for OII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 24, 2020.

Bernstein gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to OII stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 6, 2020.

OII Stocks -13.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Oceaneering International, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -67.61% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.45%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, while the shares sank at the distance of -16.45% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -29.43% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OII went down by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -63.75% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.73. In addition, Oceaneering International, Inc. saw -65.26% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OII Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII), starting from MCEVOY M KEVIN, who bought 30,000 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rushing now owns 255,386 shares of Oceaneering International, Inc., valued at $91,500 with the latest closing price.

BARRETT STEPHEN P, the Sr. V.P., Asset Integrity of Oceaneering International, Inc., bought 10,000 shares at the value of $2.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that BARRETT STEPHEN P is holding 85,429 shares at the value of $23,360 based on the most recent closing price.

OII Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -5.70 for the present operating margin and +4.80 for gross margin. The net margin for Oceaneering International, Inc. stands at -17.01. Total capital return value is set at -5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.50. Equity return holds the value -75.30%, with -27.50% for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 91.40 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 47.75. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 35.66 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -2.53 and long-term debt to capital is 89.54.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.01 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for Oceaneering International, Inc. is 3.23 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.