NN, Inc. (NNBR) future in Industrials Sector

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) went down by -6.74% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.15 and move down -125.56%, while NNBR stocks collected -27.07% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that MW Industries to Expand Offering of Engineered Medical Solutions Through Combination With NN, Inc.’s Life Sciences Division

NNBR Market Performance

NNBR stocks went down by -27.07% for the week, with the monthly drop of -13.46% and a quarterly performance of 8.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.83%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.84% for NNBR stocks with the simple moving average of -24.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNBR stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for NNBR shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for NNBR socks in the upcoming period according to William Blair is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 11, 2019.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNBR stock at the price of $15. The rating they have provided for NNBR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 7, 2019.

Stifel gave “Hold” rating to NNBR stocks, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on August 13, 2018.

NNBR Stocks -14.12% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, NN, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -55.67% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.63%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 16.70%, while the shares sank at the distance of -17.73% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.79% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NNBR went down by -27.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -48.72% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.94. In addition, NN, Inc. saw -51.35% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NNBR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.24 for the present operating margin and +13.45 for gross margin. The net margin for NN, Inc. stands at -5.52. Total capital return value is set at 0.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.72. Equity return holds the value -140.30%, with -20.90% for asset returns.

Based on NN, Inc. (NNBR), the company’s capital structure generated 194.03 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 65.99. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 54.23 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.18 and long-term debt to capital is 236.77.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.55 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for NN, Inc. is 6.23 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.