NantKwest, Inc. (NK) Everything Investors Need To Know

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) went down by -5.74% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.70 and move down -112.45%, while NK stocks collected -17.15% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that NantKwest and ImmunityBio Sign Collaboration Agreement for Joint Development, Manufacturing, Marketing, and Commercialization of COVID-19 Vaccine and Related Therapeutics

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Worth an Investment?

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) The 36 Months beta value for NK stocks is at 2.76, while 1 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for NantKwest, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $13.00 which is $5.61 above current price. NK currently has a short float of 13.09% and public float of 36.00M with average trading volume of 2.59M shares.

NK Market Performance

NK stocks went down by -17.15% for the week, with the monthly drop of -42.36% and a quarterly performance of 11.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 526.27%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.01% for NK stocks with the simple moving average of 23.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NK shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for NK socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $18 based on the research report published on July 8, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NK stock at the price of $18. The rating they have provided for NK stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on May 31, 2019.

Citigroup gave “ Neutral” rating to NK stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 30, 2018.

NK Stocks -35.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, NantKwest, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -52.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.44%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, while the shares sank at the distance of -43.63% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.20% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NK went down by -17.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +559.82% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.70. In addition, NantKwest, Inc. saw 94.99% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NantKwest, Inc. (NK), starting from Thomas John C, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $9.19 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 250,069 shares of NantKwest, Inc., valued at $183,800 with the latest closing price.

Thomas John C, the Director of NantKwest, Inc., sold 40,000 shares at the value of $9.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Thomas John C is holding 270,069 shares at the value of $376,600 based on the most recent closing price.

NK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -155597.67 for the present operating margin. The net margin for NantKwest, Inc. stands at -152997.67. Total capital return value is set at -46.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.41. Equity return holds the value -52.70%, with -44.50% for asset returns.

Based on NantKwest, Inc. (NK), the company’s capital structure generated 12.30 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 10.96. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 10.15 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -3,521.42 and long-term debt to capital is 9.02.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7,447.73 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for NantKwest, Inc. is 0.01 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.82.