Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Ethane Eddington

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) went down by -3.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $67.62 and move down -78.98%, while MMP stocks collected -8.68% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/20 that Magellan Midstream Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Worth an Investment?

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.79 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MMP Market Performance

MMP stocks went down by -8.68% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.37% and a quarterly performance of -15.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.16%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.56% for MMP stocks with the simple moving average of -22.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMP stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for MMP shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MMP socks in the upcoming period according to TD Securities is $55 based on the research report published on June 30, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMP stock at the price of $46. The rating they have provided for MMP stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 9, 2020.

Jefferies gave “ Buy” rating to MMP stocks, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on April 14, 2020.

MMP Stocks -9.90% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -44.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.83%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, while the shares sank at the distance of -10.98% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -17.80% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MMP went down by -8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -37.68% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $40.64. In addition, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. saw -39.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MMP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP), starting from Joung Chansoo, who bought 13,370 shares at the price of $42.11 back on May 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,280 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., valued at $562,989 with the latest closing price.

May Douglas J, the Senior Vice President of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., sold 10,000 shares at the value of $60.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that May Douglas J is holding 44,912 shares at the value of $607,230 based on the most recent closing price.

MMP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +39.50 for the present operating margin and +46.52 for gross margin. The net margin for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. stands at +36.45. Total capital return value is set at 15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.16. Equity return holds the value 37.80%, with 11.80% for asset returns.

Based on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP), the company’s capital structure generated 179.60 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 64.24. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 57.79 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.07 and long-term debt to capital is 178.64.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.85 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is 20.11 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

