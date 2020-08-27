It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.79 and move down -52.54%, while NYCB stocks collected -5.54% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares A Quarterly Cash Dividend On Its Preferred Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Worth an Investment?

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.41 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NYCB Market Performance

NYCB stocks went down by -5.54% for the week, with the monthly drop of -11.72% and a quarterly performance of -11.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.00%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.78% for NYCB stocks with the simple moving average of -15.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYCB stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for NYCB shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for NYCB socks in the upcoming period according to Compass Point is $69 based on the research report published on April 14, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYCB stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for NYCB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 13, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave “ Buy” rating to NYCB stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 13, 2020.

NYCB Stocks -10.18% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.45% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.25%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, while the shares sank at the distance of -18.41% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -14.31% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB went down by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -25.29% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.92. In addition, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. saw -24.79% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NYCB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB), starting from Savarese Lawrence J., who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $10.20 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,500 shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc., valued at $20,400 with the latest closing price.

Savarese Lawrence J., the Director of New York Community Bancorp, Inc., bought 3,000 shares at the value of $9.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Savarese Lawrence J. is holding 7,500 shares at the value of $29,043 based on the most recent closing price.

NYCB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +27.26 for the present operating margin. The net margin for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. stands at +20.66. Total capital return value is set at 2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.59. Equity return holds the value 5.90%, with 0.70% for asset returns.

Based on New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB), the company’s capital structure generated 260.14 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 72.23.