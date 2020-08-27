Search
It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)

by Nicola Day

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) went down by -6.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.13 and move down -179.46%, while IZEA stocks collected -15.15% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that NFL and NBA Athletes Join Shake

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Worth an Investment?

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) The 36 Months beta value for IZEA stocks is at 2.66, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.00 which is $0.31 above current price. IZEA currently has a short float of 4.65% and public float of 31.96M with average trading volume of 13.91M shares.

IZEA Market Performance

IZEA stocks went down by -15.15% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.90% and a quarterly performance of 77.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 266.13%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.84% for IZEA stocks with the simple moving average of 90.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IZEA stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for IZEA shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for IZEA socks in the upcoming period according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $4 based on the research report published on June 26, 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IZEA stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for IZEA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 15, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave “Buy” rating to IZEA stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on June 3, 2016.

IZEA Stocks -11.00% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -64.22% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 14.15%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.50%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.45% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -33.73% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IZEA went down by -15.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +273.08% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.3952. In addition, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. saw 373.37% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

IZEA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA), starting from Murphy Edward H, who bought 8,500 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jun 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 395,153 shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc., valued at $9,775 with the latest closing price.

Murphy Edward H, the President and CEO of IZEA Worldwide, Inc., bought 7,550 shares at the value of $1.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Murphy Edward H is holding 386,653 shares at the value of $13,024 based on the most recent closing price.

IZEA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -38.79 for the present operating margin and +45.81 for gross margin. The net margin for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. stands at -38.46. Total capital return value is set at -54.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.49. Equity return holds the value -78.30%, with -47.10% for asset returns.

Based on IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.13. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 0.65 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -31.47 and long-term debt to capital is 0.33.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.02 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. is 2.99 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Quick Links