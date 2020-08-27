Is Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $58.00

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $41.86 and move down -29.6%, while UBER stocks collected 9.79% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 9 hours ago that I Drove for Uber. California Labor Law Isn’t Helping Me.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Worth an Investment?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) 31 of the analysts out of 41 who provided ratings for Uber Technologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 4 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $41.64 which is $9.26 above current price. UBER currently has a short float of 3.03% and public float of 1.63B with average trading volume of 23.05M shares.

UBER Market Performance

UBER stocks went up by 9.79% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.84% and a quarterly performance of -5.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.45%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.46% for UBER stocks with the simple moving average of 2.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for UBER shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for UBER socks in the upcoming period according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on August 21, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBER stock at the price of $34. The rating they have provided for UBER stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 22, 2020.

BTIG Research gave “Buy” rating to UBER stocks, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on June 11, 2020.

UBER Stocks 1.89% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Uber Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -22.84% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.97%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.13% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -3.55% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UBER went up by +9.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +19.59% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $31.28. In addition, Uber Technologies, Inc. saw 8.61% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

UBER Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), starting from West Tony, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $30.40 back on Jul 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 287,309 shares of Uber Technologies, Inc., valued at $60,800 with the latest closing price.

West Tony, the See Remarks of Uber Technologies, Inc., sold 2,000 shares at the value of $30.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that West Tony is holding 292,429 shares at the value of $61,420 based on the most recent closing price.

UBER Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -60.36 for the present operating margin and +30.82 for gross margin. The net margin for Uber Technologies, Inc. stands at -60.13. Total capital return value is set at -43.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.23. Equity return holds the value -55.60%, with -22.80% for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 54.24 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 35.16. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 24.23 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -15.28 and long-term debt to capital is 51.50.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.43 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for Uber Technologies, Inc. is 9.50 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.