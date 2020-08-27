Is ReneSola Ltd (SOL) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.58 and move down -10.26%, while SOL stocks collected 34.25% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that ReneSola Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Worth an Investment?

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) The 36 Months beta value for SOL stocks is at 1.57, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ReneSola Ltd stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.10 which is -$1.24 below current price. SOL currently has a short float of 0.12% and public float of 10.98M with average trading volume of 154.82K shares.

SOL Market Performance

SOL stocks went up by 34.25% for the week, with the monthly jump of 50.00% and a quarterly performance of 140.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 158.52%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.63% for SOL stocks with the simple moving average of 78.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOL stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SOL shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for SOL socks in the upcoming period according to Imperial Capital is $22 based on the research report published on May 2, 2019.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOL stock at the price of $22. The rating they have provided for SOL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 16, 2017.

Credit Suisse gave “ Neutral” rating to SOL stocks, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 29, 2017.

SOL Stocks 57.66% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ReneSola Ltd was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.30% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.06%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.88%, while the shares surge at the distance of +82.30% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +131.67% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SOL went up by +47.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +82.18% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.84. In addition, ReneSola Ltd saw 71.73% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SOL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ReneSola Ltd (SOL), starting from SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who bought 679,160 shares at the price of $0.10 back on Mar 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 130,444,266 shares of ReneSola Ltd, valued at $67,916 with the latest closing price.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, the CFO of ReneSola Ltd, bought 1,213,500 shares at the value of $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT is holding 133,763,500 shares at the value of $1,237,770 based on the most recent closing price.

SOL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.87 for the present operating margin and +28.73 for gross margin. The net margin for ReneSola Ltd stands at -7.41. Total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.68. Equity return holds the value -8.40%, with -2.30% for asset returns.

Based on ReneSola Ltd (SOL), the company’s capital structure generated 128.05 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 56.15. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.59 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.44 and long-term debt to capital is 77.06.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.14 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for ReneSola Ltd is 3.47 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.