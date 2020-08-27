Is Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) went down by -2.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $128.29 and move down -89.64%, while RL stocks collected 0.15% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 9 hours ago that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Worth an Investment?

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) The 36 Months beta value for RL stocks is at 1.23, while 8 of the analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Ralph Lauren Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 10 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $85.08 which is $17.43 above current price. RL currently has a short float of 10.11% and public float of 47.06M with average trading volume of 1.23M shares.

RL Market Performance

RL stocks went up by 0.15% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.25% and a quarterly performance of -15.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.80%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.03% for RL stocks with the simple moving average of -24.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for RL shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for RL socks in the upcoming period according to Telsey Advisory Group is $85 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RL stock at the price of $95, previously predicting the value of $88. The rating they have provided for RL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 28, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave “Outperform” rating to RL stocks, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on May 21, 2020.

RL Stocks -4.11% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ralph Lauren Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -47.27% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.66%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.98% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -11.48% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RL went up by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -40.54% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $68.80. In addition, Ralph Lauren Corporation saw -42.29% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), starting from Lauren Family, L.L.C., who sold 71,436 shares at the price of $115.50 back on Dec 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation, valued at $8,251,080 with the latest closing price.

Lauren Family, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Ralph Lauren Corporation, sold 71,428 shares at the value of $108.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Lauren Family, L.L.C. is holding 71,436 shares at the value of $7,757,574 based on the most recent closing price.

RL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.35 for the present operating margin and +54.53 for gross margin. The net margin for Ralph Lauren Corporation stands at +6.24. Total capital return value is set at 7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.51. Equity return holds the value 4.90%, with 1.90% for asset returns.

Based on Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), the company’s capital structure generated 119.82 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 54.51. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 44.33 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 10.68 and long-term debt to capital is 79.99.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.03 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for Ralph Lauren Corporation is 12.05 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.