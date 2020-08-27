Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) went up by 11.53% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.00 and move down -1.14%, while DY stocks collected 15.75% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Dycom Announces Authorization of a New $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Worth an Investment?

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 153.18 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DY Market Performance

DY stocks went up by 15.75% for the week, with the monthly jump of 28.10% and a quarterly performance of 27.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.02%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.45% for DY stocks with the simple moving average of 39.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DY stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for DY shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for DY socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $42 based on the research report published on May 20, 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DY stock at the price of $42. The rating they have provided for DY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 5, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave “ Buy” rating to DY stocks, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on February 28, 2019.

DY Stocks 27.73% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Dycom Industries, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.86%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, while the shares surge at the distance of +23.09% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +33.19% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DY went up by +15.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +7.13% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $46.42. In addition, Dycom Industries, Inc. saw 15.33% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY), starting from HIGGINS PATRICIA, who sold 4,675 shares at the price of $44.78 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 35,890 shares of Dycom Industries, Inc., valued at $209,334 with the latest closing price.

NIELSEN STEVEN E, the President & CEO of Dycom Industries, Inc., sold 187,791 shares at the value of $42.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that NIELSEN STEVEN E is holding 703,813 shares at the value of $8,020,972 based on the most recent closing price.

DY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.53 for the present operating margin and +11.15 for gross margin. The net margin for Dycom Industries, Inc. stands at +1.71. Total capital return value is set at 6.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.34. Equity return holds the value 1.20%, with 0.40% for asset returns.

Based on Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY), the company’s capital structure generated 107.88 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 51.90. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.26 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.32 and long-term debt to capital is 102.23.

EBITDA value lies at +76.15 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 2.58. The receivables turnover for Dycom Industries, Inc. is 3.48 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.