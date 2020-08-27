Search
Is Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

by Daisy Galbraith

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $69.90 and move down -9.63%, while AMAT stocks collected -3.20% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Applied Materials to Participate at Citi Global Technology Conference

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Worth an Investment?

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.52 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AMAT Market Performance

AMAT stocks went down by -3.20% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.34% and a quarterly performance of 16.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.10%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.60% for AMAT stocks with the simple moving average of 10.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AMAT shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for AMAT socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $82 based on the research report published on August 14, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAT stock at the price of $82, previously predicting the value of $72. The rating they have provided for AMAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 14, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “Equal-Weight” rating to AMAT stocks, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on June 16, 2020.

AMAT Stocks 1.43% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Applied Materials, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.37%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.81% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.92% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT went down by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +13.80% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $64.82. In addition, Applied Materials, Inc. saw 4.46% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AMAT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), starting from Karsner Alexander, who sold 3,467 shares at the price of $60.50 back on Jun 22. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,508 shares of Applied Materials, Inc., valued at $209,754 with the latest closing price.

Karsner Alexander, the Director of Applied Materials, Inc., sold 20,027 shares at the value of $60.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Karsner Alexander is holding 10,975 shares at the value of $1,210,232 based on the most recent closing price.

AMAT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.93 for the present operating margin and +43.47 for gross margin. The net margin for Applied Materials, Inc. stands at +18.52. Total capital return value is set at 26.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.58. Equity return holds the value 33.20%, with 14.20% for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 64.68 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 39.28. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 27.91 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 14.32 and long-term debt to capital is 57.38.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.72 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for Applied Materials, Inc. is 5.61 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

