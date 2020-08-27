Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $27.03 and move down -196.71%, while PK stocks collected 6.05% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Operational Update

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Worth an Investment?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) The 36 Months beta value for PK stocks is at 1.97, while 0 of the analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 8 rated it as hold and 4 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.25 which is $0.31 above current price. PK currently has a short float of 7.45% and public float of 233.61M with average trading volume of 7.67M shares.

PK Market Performance

PK stocks went up by 6.05% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.07% and a quarterly performance of -11.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.72%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.15% for PK stocks with the simple moving average of -38.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PK shares by setting it to “In-line”. The predicted price for PK socks in the upcoming period according to Evercore ISI is $33 based on the research report published on July 28, 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PK stock at the price of $33. The rating they have provided for PK stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 24, 2020.

CapitalOne gave “ Equal Weight” rating to PK stocks, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on June 29, 2020.

PK Stocks -2.82% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -66.30% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.13%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -23.45% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PK went up by +6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -60.43% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.94. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw -64.79% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), starting from NATELLI THOMAS A, who bought 7,500 shares at the price of $11.39 back on Jun 15. After this action, Rushing now owns 120,398 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $85,425 with the latest closing price.

NATELLI THOMAS A, the Director of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., bought 12,500 shares at the value of $11.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that NATELLI THOMAS A is holding 112,898 shares at the value of $138,750 based on the most recent closing price.

PK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.38 for the present operating margin and +17.51 for gross margin. The net margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at +10.83. Total capital return value is set at 4.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.18. Equity return holds the value -13.60%, with -7.20% for asset returns.

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), the company’s capital structure generated 63.59 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 38.87. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.59 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.09 and long-term debt to capital is 63.27.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.27 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 16.91 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.