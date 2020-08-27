International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): All the Basics You Need to Know

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $158.75 and move down -27.85%, while IBM stocks collected 0.27% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 19 hours ago that White House Announces $1 Billion Plan to Create AI, Quantum Institutes

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Worth an Investment?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.84 times of increase in earnings at the present.

IBM Market Performance

IBM stocks went up by 0.27% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.24% and a quarterly performance of -0.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.34%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.61% for IBM stocks with the simple moving average of -2.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBM stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for IBM shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for IBM socks in the upcoming period according to Argus is $155 based on the research report published on July 22, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBM stock at the price of $111, previously predicting the value of $107. The rating they have provided for IBM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 21, 2020.

Edward Jones gave “ Buy” rating to IBM stocks, setting the target price at $111 in the report published on February 3, 2020.

IBM Stocks 0.91% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, International Business Machines Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -21.78% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.53%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.92% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -0.78% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IBM went up by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -9.77% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $124.87. In addition, International Business Machines Corporation saw -7.36% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

IBM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), starting from Gherson Diane J, who sold 4,609 shares at the price of $129.20 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 25,988 shares of International Business Machines Corporation, valued at $595,463 with the latest closing price.

Gherson Diane J, the Senior Vice President of International Business Machines Corporation, sold 1,215 shares at the value of $127.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Gherson Diane J is holding 30,597 shares at the value of $154,305 based on the most recent closing price.

IBM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.76 for the present operating margin and +45.87 for gross margin. The net margin for International Business Machines Corporation stands at +12.23. Total capital return value is set at 13.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.38. Equity return holds the value 39.70%, with 5.20% for asset returns.

Based on International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), the company’s capital structure generated 327.04 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 76.58. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 44.79 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 10.34 and long-term debt to capital is 278.21.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.32 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for International Business Machines Corporation is 2.80 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.