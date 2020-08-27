Search
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/11/2020

by Daisy Galbraith

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.02 and move down -155%, while HTGM stocks collected -13.34% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that HTG Introduces Oncology Applications and Expands Analytics Capabilities with Release of New Software Update

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Worth an Investment?

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) The 36 Months beta value for HTGM stocks is at 1.48, while 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.27 which is -$0.4 below current price. HTGM currently has a short float of 1.00% and public float of 49.64M with average trading volume of 5.42M shares.

HTGM Market Performance

HTGM stocks went down by -13.34% for the week, with the monthly drop of -36.46% and a quarterly performance of -31.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.16%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.34% for HTGM stocks with the simple moving average of -29.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTGM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HTGM shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for HTGM socks in the upcoming period according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $19.50 based on the research report published on May 11, 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTGM stock at the price of $19.50. The rating they have provided for HTGM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 26, 2020.

Rodman & Renshaw gave “Buy” rating to HTGM stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 16, 2017.

HTGM Stocks -36.70% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -61.14% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.77%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, while the shares sank at the distance of -40.62% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -38.74% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HTGM went down by -13.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -52.23% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.5475. In addition, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. saw -43.52% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HTGM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM), starting from JOHNSON TIM B, who sold 5,718 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Dec 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 256,121 shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., valued at $4,110 with the latest closing price.

HTGM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -102.09 for the present operating margin and +53.60 for gross margin. The net margin for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. stands at -100.49. Total capital return value is set at -49.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return holds the value -87.60%, with -45.80% for asset returns.

Based on HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM), the company’s capital structure generated 71.00 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 41.52. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 37.72 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -20.47 and long-term debt to capital is 50.39.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.39 with debt to enterprise value settled at 2.28. The receivables turnover for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is 4.70 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.

