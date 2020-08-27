Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 0.74

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.68 and move down -15.5%, while TWNK stocks collected -2.38% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Hostess Brands, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Worth an Investment?

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.34 times of increase in earnings at the present.

TWNK Market Performance

TWNK stocks went down by -2.38% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.25% and a quarterly performance of 4.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.23%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.23% for TWNK stocks with the simple moving average of 0.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWNK stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for TWNK shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for TWNK socks in the upcoming period according to SunTrust is $16 based on the research report published on June 1, 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWNK stock at the price of $16. The rating they have provided for TWNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30, 2020.

Jefferies gave “Buy” rating to TWNK stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 23, 2020.

TWNK Stocks 1.81% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Hostess Brands, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.07%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.47% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.63% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TWNK went down by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -5.15% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $13.00. In addition, Hostess Brands, Inc. saw -12.59% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TWNK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK), starting from Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC, who sold 139,374 shares at the price of $13.16 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Hostess Brands, Inc., valued at $1,834,678 with the latest closing price.

Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC, the of Hostess Brands, Inc., sold 451,033 shares at the value of $13.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC is holding 0 shares at the value of $6,024,899 based on the most recent closing price.

TWNK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.81 for the present operating margin and +31.37 for gross margin. The net margin for Hostess Brands, Inc. stands at +6.95. Total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.72. Equity return holds the value 3.30%, with 1.50% for asset returns.

Based on Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK), the company’s capital structure generated 66.45 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 39.92. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.77 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.83 and long-term debt to capital is 65.65.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.72 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for Hostess Brands, Inc. is 8.62 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.