Here’s Our Rant About Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.02 and move down -207.85%, while ABUS stocks collected -15.07% of loss with the last five trading sessions.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Worth an Investment?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) The 36 Months beta value for ABUS stocks is at 3.10, while 4 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.00 which is $2.24 above current price. ABUS currently has a short float of 3.27% and public float of 60.15M with average trading volume of 8.57M shares.

ABUS Market Performance

ABUS stocks went down by -15.07% for the week, with the monthly drop of -27.11% and a quarterly performance of 35.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.66%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.23% for ABUS stocks with the simple moving average of 25.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ABUS shares by setting it to “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for ABUS socks in the upcoming period according to JMP Securities is $8 based on the research report published on July 27, 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABUS stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for ABUS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 24, 2020.

Wedbush gave “ Outperform” rating to ABUS stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 19, 2020.

ABUS Stocks 0.73% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -67.52% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.88%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, while the shares sank at the distance of -27.48% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +47.98% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS went down by -15.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +104.90% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.57. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation saw 5.40% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ABUS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), starting from McElhaugh Michael J., who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $5.01 back on Jul 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,367,457 shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, valued at $100,200 with the latest closing price.

ABUS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1186.91 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stands at -2557.36. Total capital return value is set at -48.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.22. Equity return holds the value 225.70%, with -138.80% for asset returns.

Based on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.72 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 23.50.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 37.85 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 3.98 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.99.