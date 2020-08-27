Search
Here’s How One Should Trade Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Now

by Melissa Arnold

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) went up by 17.97% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.83 and move down -43.41%, while ANF stocks collected 7.85% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 2 hours ago that Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Soars, Tiffany Gains, and the Dow Is Waiting for Powell

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Worth an Investment?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) The 36 Months beta value for ANF stocks is at 1.38, while 4 of the analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 8 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.25 which is -$0.71 below current price. ANF currently has a short float of 21.78% and public float of 61.01M with average trading volume of 2.53M shares.

ANF Market Performance

ANF stocks went up by 7.85% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.86% and a quarterly performance of -4.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.83%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.56% for ANF stocks with the simple moving average of 1.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ANF shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for ANF socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $10 based on the research report published on August 12, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANF stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for ANF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 3, 2020.

Wedbush gave “ Outperform” rating to ANF stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 11, 2020.

ANF Stocks 27.50% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -30.27% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.94%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, while the shares surge at the distance of +25.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.52% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ANF went up by +22.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -30.93% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.42. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw -35.63% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ANF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), starting from Horowitz Fran, who bought 15,000 shares at the price of $10.46 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 299,371 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $156,900 with the latest closing price.

ANDERSON KERRII B, the Director of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., bought 2,000 shares at the value of $10.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that ANDERSON KERRII B is holding 14,548 shares at the value of $20,340 based on the most recent closing price.

ANF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.47 for the present operating margin and +54.32 for gross margin. The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at +1.09. Total capital return value is set at 5.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.94. Equity return holds the value -19.40%, with -5.40% for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 166.93 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 62.54. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.79 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.45 and long-term debt to capital is 140.21.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.60 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is 47.25 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Quick Links