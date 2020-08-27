Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.22 and move down -34.41%, while HTA stocks collected 3.12% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Provides Update on Impacts from the COVID-19 Pandemic

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Worth an Investment?

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 178.04 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HTA Market Performance

HTA stocks went up by 3.12% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.57% and a quarterly performance of -3.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.84%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.58% for HTA stocks with the simple moving average of -8.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HTA shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for HTA socks in the upcoming period according to BTIG Research is $18 based on the research report published on March 16, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTA stock at the price of $35, previously predicting the value of $33. The rating they have provided for HTA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 7, 2020.

Mizuho gave “Buy” rating to HTA stocks, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 20, 2019.

HTA Stocks -4.12% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.60% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.39%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, while the shares sank at the distance of -8.45% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -11.81% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HTA went up by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -12.48% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $26.29. In addition, Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. saw -15.92% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HTA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA), starting from Milligan Robert A, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $23.75 back on May 15. After this action, Rushing now owns 170,212 shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc., valued at $47,500 with the latest closing price.

FIX WARREN D, the Director of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc., bought 1,000 shares at the value of $24.99 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that FIX WARREN D is holding 69,052 shares at the value of $24,990 based on the most recent closing price.

HTA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.46 for the present operating margin and +27.82 for gross margin. The net margin for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. stands at +4.38. Total capital return value is set at 0.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.51. Equity return holds the value 1.00%, with 0.50% for asset returns.

Based on Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA), the company’s capital structure generated 87.80 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 46.75. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 44.41 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.53 and long-term debt to capital is 84.59.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 13.54 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is 5.28 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.11.