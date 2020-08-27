Growth Myths About ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) You Probably Still Believe

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went up by 3.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $64.40 and move down -69.25%, while ZI stocks collected 0.34% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that ZoomInfo Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Worth an Investment?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) 5 of the analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $53.07 which is $16.03 above current price. ZI currently has a short float of 8.88% and public float of 51.99M with average trading volume of 3.40M shares.

ZI Market Performance

ZI stocks went up by 0.34% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.45%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.59% for ZI stocks with the simple moving average of -12.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ZI shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for ZI socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $50 based on the research report published on June 30, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZI stock at the price of $55. The rating they have provided for ZI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 29, 2020.

UBS gave “Neutral” rating to ZI stocks, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on June 29, 2020.

ZI Stocks -12.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -40.92% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.25%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.12% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -21.37% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZI went up by +0.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $40.61. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw 11.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ZI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), starting from TA ASSOCIATES, L.P., who sold 8,197,378 shares at the price of $35.80 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $293,445,639 with the latest closing price.

TA Atlantic & Pacific VII-B L., the Director of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sold 8,197,378 shares at the value of $35.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that TA Atlantic & Pacific VII-B L. is holding 0 shares at the value of $293,445,639 based on the most recent closing price.

ZI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.91 for the present operating margin and +70.75 for gross margin. The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at -26.59. Total capital return value is set at 7.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.99.