Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Gains 64.07% in one Year: What’s Next?

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) went up by 8.65% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.58 and move down -34.88%, while AUMN stocks collected -2.56% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Golden Minerals Drills 24m Grading 6.7 g/t Au at its Rodeo Gold Project, Durango, Mexico

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) Worth an Investment?

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) The 36 Months beta value for AUMN stocks is at 1.04, while 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Golden Minerals Company stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $0.98 which is -$0.43 below current price. AUMN currently has a short float of 3.31% and public float of 105.60M with average trading volume of 2.06M shares.

AUMN Market Performance

AUMN stocks went down by -2.56% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.53% and a quarterly performance of 31.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.07%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.81% for AUMN stocks with the simple moving average of 37.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUMN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AUMN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for AUMN socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $0.40 based on the research report published on July 17, 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUMN stock at the price of $1.15, previously predicting the value of $1.30. The rating they have provided for AUMN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 9, 2014.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to AUMN stocks, setting the target price at $1.80 in the report published on August 25, 2014.

AUMN Stocks -0.50% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Golden Minerals Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.18%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.53% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +16.25% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AUMN went down by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +92.23% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.4338. In addition, Golden Minerals Company saw 37.29% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AUMN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), starting from VOGELS ROBERT P, who bought 52,998 shares at the price of $0.22 back on Apr 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 333,301 shares of Golden Minerals Company, valued at $11,819 with the latest closing price.

Rehn Warren, the President and CEO of Golden Minerals Company, bought 14,000 shares at the value of $0.22 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Rehn Warren is holding 500,000 shares at the value of $3,122 based on the most recent closing price.

AUMN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -107.19 for the present operating margin and -1.06 for gross margin. The net margin for Golden Minerals Company stands at -69.68. Total capital return value is set at -124.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.37. Equity return holds the value -143.20%, with -53.90% for asset returns.

Based on Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 2.06.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.47 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for Golden Minerals Company is 16.39 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.