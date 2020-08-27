Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Loss -35.99% in one Year: What’s Next?

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) went down by -2.68% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $123.31 and move down -61.87%, while EXAS stocks collected -6.65% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that Exact Sciences to participate in August investor conference

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Worth an Investment?

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) The 36 Months beta value for EXAS stocks is at 1.85, while 14 of the analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $116.50 which is $40.32 above current price. EXAS currently has a short float of 8.66% and public float of 148.58M with average trading volume of 1.31M shares.

EXAS Market Performance

EXAS stocks went down by -6.65% for the week, with the monthly drop of -19.65% and a quarterly performance of -9.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.99%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.71% for EXAS stocks with the simple moving average of -8.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EXAS shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for EXAS socks in the upcoming period according to Evercore ISI is $70 based on the research report published on April 2, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS stock at the price of $127. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10, 2020.

Citigroup gave “Buy” rating to EXAS stocks, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 7, 2020.

EXAS Stocks -14.86% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Exact Sciences Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.22% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.09%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, while the shares sank at the distance of -19.49% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -12.02% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS went down by -6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -8.94% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $86.35. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw -17.63% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EXAS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), starting from Hoof Torsten, who sold 7,964 shares at the price of $84.90 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,017 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $676,144 with the latest closing price.

Conroy Kevin T, the President and CEO of Exact Sciences Corporation, sold 25,198 shares at the value of $93.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Conroy Kevin T is holding 968,266 shares at the value of $2,363,560 based on the most recent closing price.

EXAS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -19.51 for the present operating margin and +73.44 for gross margin. The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -9.59. Total capital return value is set at -7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.64. Equity return holds the value -7.60%, with -4.30% for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 41.74 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 29.45. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 27.24 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -3.35 and long-term debt to capital is 41.36.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 14.57 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for Exact Sciences Corporation is 9.84 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.