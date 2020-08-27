Search
Energous Corporation (WATT) Plans and Analysts Expectations

by Ethane Eddington

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) went up by 7.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.58 and move down -17.74%, while WATT stocks collected 1.04% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Energous to Present at LD 500 Virtual Conference

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) Worth an Investment?

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) The 36 Months beta value for WATT stocks is at 4.02, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Energous Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.00 which is $2.11 above current price. WATT currently has a short float of 7.61% and public float of 38.87M with average trading volume of 2.41M shares.

WATT Market Performance

WATT stocks went up by 1.04% for the week, with the monthly jump of 33.22% and a quarterly performance of 99.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.33%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.17% for WATT stocks with the simple moving average of 86.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WATT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WATT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for WATT socks in the upcoming period according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 1, 2019.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WATT stock at the price of $6.50. The rating they have provided for WATT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 31, 2018.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave “Buy” rating to WATT stocks, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 3, 2018.

WATT Stocks 22.67% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WATT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Energous Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.32%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.71%, while the shares surge at the distance of +27.54% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +76.02% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WATT went up by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +67.67% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.42. In addition, Energous Corporation saw 119.77% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

WATT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Energous Corporation (WATT), starting from Sereda Brian J, who sold 4,050 shares at the price of $3.94 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 293,065 shares of Energous Corporation, valued at $15,957 with the latest closing price.

Sahejpal Neeraj, the Senior VP, Product Marketing of Energous Corporation, sold 3,150 shares at the value of $3.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Sahejpal Neeraj is holding 283,470 shares at the value of $12,411 based on the most recent closing price.

WATT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -19390.09 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Energous Corporation stands at -19185.83. Total capital return value is set at -196.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -198.01. Equity return holds the value -171.70%, with -137.00% for asset returns.

Based on Energous Corporation (WATT), the company’s capital structure generated 11.17 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 10.05.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 169.91 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for Energous Corporation is 3.72 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.97.

Quick Links