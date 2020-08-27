DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) went down by -6.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.38 and move down -122.76%, while DCP stocks collected -5.07% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that EnerCom’s Virtual The Oil & Gas Conference(R) will Host Midstream Companies Including DCP Midstream August 17-19, 2020

DCP Market Performance

DCP stocks went down by -5.07% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.86% and a quarterly performance of 12.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.76%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.55% for DCP stocks with the simple moving average of -13.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DCP shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for DCP socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $8.50 based on the research report published on July 13, 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCP stock at the price of $13.50. The rating they have provided for DCP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 23, 2020.

UBS gave “ Sell” rating to DCP stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 27, 2020.

DCP Stocks 2.13% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, DCP Midstream, LP was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -55.11% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.04%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.71% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.77% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DCP went down by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -46.89% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $13.49. In addition, DCP Midstream, LP saw -47.98% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DCP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCP Midstream, LP (DCP), starting from Loving Richard A., who bought 4,150 shares at the price of $6.02 back on Mar 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 6,425 shares of DCP Midstream, LP, valued at $24,983 with the latest closing price.

O’Brien Sean, the Group Vice President and CFO of DCP Midstream, LP, bought 16,500 shares at the value of $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that O’Brien Sean is holding 16,500 shares at the value of $99,165 based on the most recent closing price.

DCP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.21 for the present operating margin and +6.34 for gross margin. The net margin for DCP Midstream, LP stands at -1.32. Total capital return value is set at 1.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.84. Equity return holds the value -14.00%, with -5.70% for asset returns.

Based on DCP Midstream, LP (DCP), the company’s capital structure generated 91.39 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 47.75. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.73 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.77 and long-term debt to capital is 92.40.

EBITDA value lies at +108.00 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 9.00. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.38 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for DCP Midstream, LP is 7.99 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.