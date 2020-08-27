Search
Home Trending
Trending

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Plans and Analysts Expectations

by Ethane Eddington

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $71.48 and move down -5.51%, while CTSH stocks collected 1.29% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Cognizant to Acquire Tin Roof Software to Expand Digital Engineering Services

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Worth an Investment?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.90 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CTSH Market Performance

CTSH stocks went up by 1.29% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.16% and a quarterly performance of 26.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.86% for CTSH stocks with the simple moving average of 14.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CTSH shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for CTSH socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $109 based on the research report published on July 30, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTSH stock at the price of $69. The rating they have provided for CTSH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 30, 2020.

Wedbush gave “ Outperform” rating to CTSH stocks, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on July 16, 2020.

CTSH Stocks 10.27% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.22% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.98%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.57% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +22.36% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH went up by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +7.78% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $67.32. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation saw 9.24% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CTSH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), starting from Telesmanic Robert, who sold 812 shares at the price of $67.50 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,684 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, valued at $54,813 with the latest closing price.

fox John nelson JR, the Director of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, sold 6,140 shares at the value of $67.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that fox John nelson JR is holding 40,687 shares at the value of $415,494 based on the most recent closing price.

CTSH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.89 for the present operating margin and +33.60 for gross margin. The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at +10.98. Total capital return value is set at 21.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.95. Equity return holds the value 15.00%, with 9.60% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), the company’s capital structure generated 15.52 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 13.44. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 10.56 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 102.54 and long-term debt to capital is 13.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.97 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 4.89 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Previous articleWalk through Financial Numbers of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)
Next articleGrubhub Inc. (GRUB) Everything Investors Need To Know

Related Articles

Trending

Analyzing Future Direction of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Next Earning Report on 10/29/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $69.17 and move...
Hot Stocks

Will Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went down by -2.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.66 and...
Companies

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Share Tumbled 4.81% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.26 and move...

Latest Posts

Trending

Analyzing Future Direction of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Next Earning Report on 10/29/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $69.17 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Will Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went down by -2.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.66 and...
View Post
Companies

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Share Tumbled 4.81% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.26 and move...
View Post
Business

Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 0.74

Melissa Arnold - 0
Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.68 and move...
View Post
Trending

Is HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $175.00

Denise Gardner - 0
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $151.97 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Will Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went down by -2.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.66 and...
Read more
Hot Stocks

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.63 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Price Trends About Baxter International Inc. (BAX) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $95.19 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Technical Traders Must Watch Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) went down by -0.39% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $60.28 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) went down by -3.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.12 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 0.74

Melissa Arnold - 0
Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.68 and move...
Read more
Business

Why SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 2.60%

Nicola Day - 0
SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.57 and move down...
Read more
Business

Growth Myths About Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $110.00 and move...
Read more
Business

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $184.06 and move...
Read more
Business

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) – good time to look at fundamentals

Denise Gardner - 0
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went up by 1.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.35 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Share Tumbled 4.81% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.26 and move...
Read more
Companies

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/28/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $309.10 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Fitbit, Inc. (FIT): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.26 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.50 and move...
Read more
Companies

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) rising towards new 52-week high

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) went up by 2.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $151.95 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links