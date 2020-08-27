Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) – good time to look at fundamentals

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.99 and move down -135.67%, while CODX stocks collected -9.46% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. To Discuss Recent Company Growth and Upcoming Expansion Plans at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Worth an Investment?

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.68 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CODX Market Performance

CODX stocks went down by -9.46% for the week, with the monthly drop of -39.01% and a quarterly performance of -24.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 1106.88%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.15% for CODX stocks with the simple moving average of 23.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CODX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CODX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CODX socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on May 20, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CODX stock at the price of $35, previously predicting the value of $20. The rating they have provided for CODX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to CODX stocks, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 9, 2020.

CODX Stocks -32.56% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -57.55% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.80%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.71%, while the shares sank at the distance of -40.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -21.18% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CODX went down by -9.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +1,284.74% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $20.16. In addition, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. saw 1369.50% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CODX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX), starting from SERBIN RICHARD S, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $18.02 back on May 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc., valued at $450,525 with the latest closing price.

Durenard Eugene, the Director of Co-Diagnostics, Inc., sold 25,000 shares at the value of $18.26 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Durenard Eugene is holding 0 shares at the value of $456,500 based on the most recent closing price.

CODX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -2741.61 for the present operating margin and +17.04 for gross margin. The net margin for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. stands at -2882.00. Total capital return value is set at -455.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,826.40. Equity return holds the value 56.20%, with 51.40% for asset returns.