Search
Home Business
Business

Buy or Sell Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Melissa Arnold

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) went down by -37.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $306.72 and move down -121.33%, while QDEL stocks collected -7.52% of loss with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 21 hours ago that Federal Effort to Expand Covid-19 Testing in Nursing Homes Hits Snags

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Worth an Investment?

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.55 times of increase in earnings at the present.

QDEL Market Performance

QDEL stocks went down by -7.52% for the week, with the monthly drop of -12.56% and a quarterly performance of 33.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 287.72%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -45.76% for QDEL stocks with the simple moving average of 1.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QDEL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for QDEL shares by setting it to “Underweight”. The predicted price for QDEL socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $158 based on the research report published on May 12, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QDEL stock at the price of $90. The rating they have provided for QDEL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 26, 2020.

Raymond James gave “Strong Buy” rating to QDEL stocks, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on October 23, 2018.

QDEL Stocks -42.99% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QDEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Quidel Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -54.82% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.86%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, while the shares sank at the distance of -48.90% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -33.27% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, QDEL went down by -44.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +132.88% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $248.88. In addition, Quidel Corporation saw 197.13% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

QDEL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Quidel Corporation (QDEL), starting from Abney Michael Donald Jr., who sold 2,582 shares at the price of $250.00 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 6,634 shares of Quidel Corporation, valued at $645,500 with the latest closing price.

Abney Michael Donald Jr., the SVP – Distribution of Quidel Corporation, sold 5,610 shares at the value of $250.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Abney Michael Donald Jr. is holding 6,634 shares at the value of $1,402,500 based on the most recent closing price.

QDEL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +19.79 for the present operating margin and +59.98 for gross margin. The net margin for Quidel Corporation stands at +13.63. Total capital return value is set at 17.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.84. Equity return holds the value 26.80%, with 16.60% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Quidel Corporation (QDEL), the company’s capital structure generated 20.93 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 17.30. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 12.45 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.16 and long-term debt to capital is 17.43.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.17 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for Quidel Corporation is 5.82 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Previous articleBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical
Next articleRekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) future in Industrials Sector

Related Articles

Companies

– 139.065 – 141.87: is It Good Range to Buy Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $182.32 and...
Business

Analyzing Future Direction of HP Inc. (HPQ): Next Earning Report on 08/27/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.93 and move down...
Trending

Will Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) went down by -1.61% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $103.79 and move...

Latest Posts

Companies

– 139.065 – 141.87: is It Good Range to Buy Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $182.32 and...
View Post
Business

Analyzing Future Direction of HP Inc. (HPQ): Next Earning Report on 08/27/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.93 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Will Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) went down by -1.61% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $103.79 and move...
View Post
Trending

AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) went up by 16.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.23 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) rising towards new 52-week high

Melissa Arnold - 0
ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.01 and move down...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) rising towards new 52-week high

Melissa Arnold - 0
ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.01 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Nautilus, Inc. (NLS): Share Surge -5.12% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went up by 9.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.91 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/04/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) went up by 31.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

What’s Behind Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) Volatile Ride?

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -9.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.60 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Daisy Galbraith - 0
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) went up by 3.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $54.50 and...
Read more

Business

Business

Analyzing Future Direction of HP Inc. (HPQ): Next Earning Report on 08/27/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.93 and move down...
Read more
Business

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) – the Stock that gain 1.80% this week!

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) went down by -27.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.47 and move...
Read more
Business

Is Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $58.00

Denise Gardner - 0
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $41.86 and move...
Read more
Business

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) went down by -8.74% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $131.81 and move...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Jump 2.82%

Melissa Arnold - 0
YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) went up by 2.82% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.65 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

– 139.065 – 141.87: is It Good Range to Buy Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $182.32 and...
Read more
Companies

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) – good time to look at fundamentals

Denise Gardner - 0
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went down by -5.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $101.73 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)

Melissa Arnold - 0
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.77 and...
Read more
Companies

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Loss -42.39% in one Year: What’s Next?

Melissa Arnold - 0
iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) went down by -2.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.83 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Why Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 4.61%

Nicola Day - 0
Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) went up by 4.61% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.57 and move...
Read more

Quick Links