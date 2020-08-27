Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Melissa Arnold

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) went up by 1.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.98 and move down -210.94%, while IDEX stocks collected 5.79% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NSP IDEX WINS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Worth an Investment?

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) The 36 Months beta value for IDEX stocks is at -2.13, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ideanomics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. IDEX currently has a short float of 10.81% and public float of 203.68M with average trading volume of 36.24M shares.

IDEX Market Performance

IDEX stocks went up by 5.79% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.29% and a quarterly performance of 213.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.42%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.25% for IDEX stocks with the simple moving average of 42.53% for the last 200 days.

IDEX Stocks -19.15% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ideanomics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -67.84% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.29%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.03%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +7.56% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX went up by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +17.43% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4085. In addition, Ideanomics, Inc. saw 49.59% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

IDEX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.86 for the present operating margin and +91.73 for gross margin. The net margin for Ideanomics, Inc. stands at -219.18. Total capital return value is set at 14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -186.95. Equity return holds the value -258.80%, with -117.30% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.15 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 38.71. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 17.32 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.81 and long-term debt to capital is 38.33.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.33 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for Ideanomics, Inc. is 3.38 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

Previous articleTanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) went up by 1.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.98 and move down...
Companies

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went down by -3.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.94...
Business

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) went down by -3.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.99 and move...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) went up by 1.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.98 and move down...
View Post
Companies

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went down by -3.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.94...
View Post
Business

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) went down by -3.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.99 and move...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.02 and move...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s a Way to Trade Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER)

Nicola Day - 0
Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.72 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) went up by 1.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.98 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s a Way to Trade Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER)

Nicola Day - 0
Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.72 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Time to Pay a Little Attention to Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) went down by -4.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.17 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) went up by 2.87% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.10 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

– 0.40 – 0.43: is It Good Range to Buy Inuvo, Inc. (INUV)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Inuvo, Inc. (AMEX:INUV) went down by -2.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.11 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) went down by -3.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.99 and move...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Denise Gardner - 0
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $27.03...
Read more
Business

Why Do Investors Care About Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.45 and...
Read more
Business

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)

Nicola Day - 0
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) went down by -6.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.13 and move...
Read more
Business

Will Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) went down by -7.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.08 and...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went down by -3.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.94...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How One Should Trade Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.75 and move down...
Read more
Companies

Why Investors Need To Watch MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)?

Nicola Day - 0
MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) went down by -1.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.09 and move...
Read more
Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) went down by -5.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.97...
Read more
Companies

Analyzing Future Direction of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO): Next Earning Report on 11/04/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.79 and move...
Read more

Quick Links