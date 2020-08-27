Search
Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) rising towards new 52-week high

by Melissa Arnold

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went up by 15.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.75 and move down -136.49%, while AYRO stocks collected 12.12% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that AYRO Inc. Announces Investor Conference Participation Schedule for September 2020

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Worth an Investment?

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.67 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AYRO Market Performance

AYRO stocks went up by 12.12% for the week, with the monthly drop of -13.75% and a quarterly performance of -4.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.02%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.95% for AYRO stocks with the simple moving average of 3.76% for the last 200 days.

AYRO Stocks -6.58% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ayro, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -57.71% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.00%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.66%, while the shares sank at the distance of -17.41% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +20.92% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO went up by +12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +23.27% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.85. In addition, Ayro, Inc. saw -15.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

