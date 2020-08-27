AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) set up for great things

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) went up by 16.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.23 and move down -1.68%, while AUTO stocks collected 31.14% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Ibio Inc, Gulfport Energy Corporation, Delta Air Lines, Inc., Autoweb Inc, or Etsy Inc?

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Worth an Investment?

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) The 36 Months beta value for AUTO stocks is at 1.11, while 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for AutoWeb, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.00 which is -$0.16 below current price. AUTO currently has a short float of 7.25% and public float of 9.82M with average trading volume of 574.87K shares.

AUTO Market Performance

AUTO stocks went up by 31.14% for the week, with the monthly jump of 161.31% and a quarterly performance of 272.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.69%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 81.82% for AUTO stocks with the simple moving average of 140.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTO stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for AUTO shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for AUTO socks in the upcoming period according to Barrington Research is $10 based on the research report published on August 27, 2020.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUTO stock at the price of $5. The rating they have provided for AUTO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 20, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave “ Buy” rating to AUTO stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on August 20, 2020.

AUTO Stocks 146.13% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AutoWeb, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.63% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 16.63%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 23.53%, while the shares surge at the distance of +179.20% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +256.79% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AUTO went up by +14.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +55.47% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.41. In addition, AutoWeb, Inc. saw 44.94% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AUTO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -13.46 for the present operating margin and +15.97 for gross margin. The net margin for AutoWeb, Inc. stands at -13.36. Total capital return value is set at -49.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.28. Equity return holds the value -52.40%, with -24.20% for asset returns.

Based on AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.38 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 23.30.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.29 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for AutoWeb, Inc. is 4.47 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.